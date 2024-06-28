Three NRL stars have been ruled out for the remainder of the season, including two Queensland Maroons stars and a rising star from the Cronulla Sharks.

The Parramatta Eels have provided an official update on injured forward J'maine Hopgood after he met with specialists on Thursday.

The club has confirmed that Hopgood "will be unavailable for 12 weeks" as he undergoes a microdiscectomy and needs time to recover.

The update on his condition not only rules him out of Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series but will likely prevent him from playing again this season.

Former QLD Maroons forward Jai Arrow will also be ruled out of contention for the final game of this year's Origin series.

Arrow confirmed on The Bye Round podcast with James Graham that he will only play one more game - Round 18 - before undergoing season-ending rotator cuff surgery on his shoulder.

This adds further woes to the Rabbitohs who will be without Tevita Tatola, Campbell Graham, Lachlan Ilias, Tyrone Munro, and Isaiah Tass for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Cronulla Sharks has also revealed that rising star Kade Dykes will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee.

This comes after he missed the entirety of last season with a ruptured ACL he sustained in the pre-season.

"Sharks player Kade Dykes recently underwent a surgical procedure on his knee to restore his cartilage," Sharks High Performance Manager Nathan Pickworth said.

"This procedure will result in Kade being unavailable for the remainder of the 2024 season."