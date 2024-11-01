The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signature of Tyrone Thompson, the identical twin brother of current Knights front-rower Leo Thompson, for the 2025 NRL season.

In what will be his first NRL contract, Thompson will join the club's development list, transitioning from the 15-man code where he earned international honours for the Maori All Blacks and All Blacks XV.

The 24-year-old will join the Knights after playing with the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition and has also played for Wellington and Hawke's Bay in the NPC competition.

“Tyrone is a very gifted player, with a burning desire to follow in his brothers' footsteps and play in NRL,” Newcastle Knights Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said.

“He has proven to be a highly skilful and powerful player in Rugby, representing at International level for the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV, after being in elite junior pathway teams and programs for many years.

“I vividly remember watching the brothers play for Napier Boys High, Leo was a centre and Tyrone, an athletic forward, they were both elite players who stood out.

“To be prepared to walk away from where he is comfortable in the All-Blacks system and have a crack at the NRL shows his desire to follow Leo into the NRL, and he can't wait to begin that journey to becoming a Knight."