Melbourne Storm have given back to their beloved members amid trying times, announcing all Victorian 2020 and 2021 members will be given their 2022 membership for free.

Having played just five matches live in Melbourne since the start of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Storm faithful have been unable to get behind the minor premiers.

Despite the setbacks, Storm fans have been able to amass record numbers for the club's following over the course of this unprecedented era.

Embed from Getty Images

In a letter to members on Tuesday, Melbourne expressed their thanks to all of those that have rallied on their side from Victoria while the club was forced to reside interstate for prolonged periods.

"In recognition of the commitment and support you have given us over these last two years, we wanted to give something back to you," the letter reads.

"All 2020 and 2021 members who live in Victoria and who had match access as part of the membership, will get their 2022 membership free.

"On behalf of the Melbourne Storm board, executive, staff, and players, this is our way of saying, thanks – this one’s on us."

Embed from Getty Images

Melbourne have recorded 27,504 memberships in 2021, a jump of 5,283 from the season prior - ranking as the third-highest total in the NRL behind Parramatta and South Sydney.