Post season positional rankings are always fun and create a plethora or discussion.
Today we look at the best wide forwards in the competition.
Typically one of the more difficult to rank due to the different types of second rowers.
Some are attacking, wrecking balls, other are defensive specialists while others are workhorses.
Again, this list is based purely off of 2024 performances and aren't necessarily just the ten best second rowers in the game.
Below are the top ten second rowers from 2024:
10. Haumole Olakau'atu
The Manly wrecking ball had some moments of inconsistency in 2024 but was still magnificent across the season.
His 21 games saw him score seven tries, make 11 line-breaks, lay on eight line-break assists, break 96 tackles, produce 16 offloads and run for almost 130 metres per game.
He also tackled at almost 92% meaning he was equally as dangerous in both attack and defence.
His efforts saw him make his debut for the NSW Blues. Although Origin Three will be remembered for the wrong reasons, Olakau'atu will remain a rep regular for many years to come.