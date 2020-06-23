The Roosters plan to keep co-captain Jake Friend at the club for the rest of his career with year-by-year contracts.

Friend played his 250th career game on the weekend, with the Roosters using that as a source of inspiration for the win over Parramatta.

“Jake Friend-style” football was the theme of the night for the reigning premiers defeated the Eels.

Friend admits he was “pretty uncomfortable” about the fuss coach Trent Robinson made in the lead-up to the game, Robinson organised video messages from Friend’s grandparents and close family to be played to the team before kick-off.

Chairman Nick Politis payed tribute to Friend and spoke about how the club plans to keep Friend in the tri-coulours.

“He wants to keep playing a year at a time, so that’s what we’ll look to do,” Politis told NRL.com.

“Sometime toward the end of the season we’ll renew again for a year and we’ll see how we go. Year-by-year is what’s been suggested and we’re quite happy with that and we’ll see how it goes.

“I’m very, very proud of Jake and how far he’s come since coming to the club as a 16, 17-year-old from Queensland.

“He had his issues early on and we terminated his contract, but we gave him a second chance because we could see he had good character.

“You wouldn’t do it for someone who didn’t have the qualities we see in him.

“We supported him and he’s repaid that ten-fold. He’s a good person, a good captain, he’s gone into a couple of businesses, he’s engaged to a beautiful girl and it’s been a great outcome for everyone, and we’re all incredibly proud of him.”

Friend spoke about how the COVID-19 break has helped him get his body right.

“For me, it was a blessing in disguise to rebuild everything and get a lot of strength work in that I probably couldn’t have done with weekly games,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying my footy and stringing my game together.

“I’ve re-signed here time after time and I’d like to do the same again.

“Obviously I’m off-contract at the end of the year, so the plan is to keep winning and hopefully have a chat at the end of the year.”