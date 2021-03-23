Five NRL coaches will be looking to prove themselves in their new tenures in 2021 following five sackings last season.

The Broncos, Cowboys, Warriors, Dragons and Bulldogs all faced a changeover in the coaches box in 2020, with their cut-throat culture likely to face repetition throughout other clubs this year.

With the NRL season underway and many coaches already sweating on their futures, we take a look at the four coaches under the most pressure in 2021.

John Morris

The Sharks coach had a contract extension request denied by Cronulla last year, placing his position at the Shire under in great uncertainty and facing a make-or-break campaign in 2021.

With a 23-25 record since his appointment in 2019, the former Sharks rake hasn’t found his time in the coaches box all too successful, but has managed to take the club to successive top-eight finishes.

It certainly hasn’t been the smoothest of sailing since taking over from Shane Flanagan, but it remains to be seen just how much control Morris has over his playing squad.

A finals win will be a passing mark for the 40-year-old, with anything short likely to leave the Cronulla board facing a tough task.

Michael Maguire

The Wests coach has had enough time to implement the players and tactics required since Ivan Cleary’s departure to call this squad his own.

Unfortunately for the Tigers gaffer, he has been unable to snap the club’s extensive finals drought and has continued their contemporary tradition of losing key figures to rival clubs.

An 11th-placed finish in 2020 was still enough for the board to hand the Concord coach a two-year extension in December, but history dictates that tenure could be short lived should the Tigers offer little to the fight for finals.

Brad Arthur

A 51% win record since arriving at the club in 2014 shows plenty of improvement for the blue and gold, however with their premiership drought only extended, Arthur’s time at the club is sure to be ticking.

Parramatta powerbrokers would throw Arthur a 10-year contract the day they end their 35-year title-less run, but as their faithful know, its no easy accomplishment.

Now in his eighth year at the club, should it be the same old story in September, the fuse might be at its end for the Eels coach.

Kevin Walters

Just how easy will it be for ‘Kevvie’ to turn around this sinking ship?

The early signs resonating from Red Hill aren’t too convincing, with the Broncos not opting to look into the open market and instead let veteran playmakers walk.

2020 was a train-wreck for Brisbane, as their claimed their first ever wooden spoon whilst having their season riddled with off-field indiscretions.

Despite the club already a dumpster-fire prior to Walters’ arrival, there looks to be immense pressure for a quick turnaround and recovery – with that attention weighted onto Walters’ shoulders.