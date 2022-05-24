Darren Lockyer has thrown some doubt onto the potential for Selwyn Cobbo to shock the world and run out for the QueenslandMaroons in Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

Bouncing back after a tough opening to the season, Cobbo has starred on wing for the Brisbane Broncos. Much like the team he's playing for, Cobbo is is playing better and faster than anyone expected.

Unsurprisingly, he quickly gained media attention and was thrown in the State of Origin conversation. Even Cameron Smith, assistant coach for the Maroons, said he was on their radar.

Darren Lockyer, former QueenslandMaroons great and current selector, isn't so sure the youngster is up to it.

“He’s a pretty relaxed player, but to go and play the Blues in game one in Sydney – that’s a big challenge,” Lockyer said on Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I’m not saying he’s not up to it, but you’ve got to take a lot of that stuff into consideration.

“Just because they’re playing well... in their clubs, it doesn’t always translate into playing well on that stage.”

There is a fine line between striking while the iron is hot and capitalising on a confident player, and throwing someone into the fire when they're not ready.

That can be the difference between a game-winning X-factor and destroying a young star's confidence.





The lure to play Cobbo on the wing must be calling to the Maroons selectors like a siren. However, the in-form Corey Oates and high-flying Xavier Coates will more than get the job done, not to mention the role others like Dane Gagai and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will play in Queensland's back line, with Valentine Holmes likely having locked down one centre position.

Whatever decision Lockyer and his fellow selectors make, this Queensland team is looking very formidable as we head towards Game 1.