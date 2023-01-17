New Gold Coast Titans recruit Sam Verrills believes the club will surprise the rest of the competition this season, drawing similarities to the Penrith Panthers in their rebuilding stage.

Joining from the Sydney Roosters, Verrills is adamant the club are in the same situation the Penrith Panthers were in before their three consecutive grand final appearances.

The Titans enter 2023 after a disappointing season last year, only managing six wins and finishing fourth off the bottom of the ladder.

Although just like the 2019 Panthers squad their main team will remain relatively unchanged but will add in the likes of Verrills, Kieran Foran, Aaron Schoupp and Joe Stimson.

"I looked at Penrith's team from a few years ago when they were really young. They went through a few stages where they weren't winning games back in 2019, and then all of a sudden, they got some experience. I reckon that could be us this year," he told 4BC Radio.

"We know we can score points. We've got some outstanding back there so we've just got to be a really tough group and show the rest of the NRL that we can defend well in a really close game and try and grind out wins because that's our main focus going into the season."

To help assist with their underperforming defence last season, the Titans have bought in former NRL premiership player Brett White. Known as the Minister for Defence, White will work as an assistant coach and mentor to the younger forwards.

White will be hoping to get everything out of representative forwards David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Both, of whom can change the complexion of the game on their day.

"We've brought in Brett White and he's really taking control of the defensive side. We know what wins games and we've had a lot of meetings about it in the pre-season and that's obviously defence."

"We've worked really hard as a team defending together and hitting well."

The former Rooster has played 48 NRL games to date, since his debut in 2019. This includes winning an NRL premiership in his inaugural season.

That very same year, the Panthers faced media backlash after a disappointing season that featured plenty of promises, just like the Titans last season.

In a similar position to the Panthers, the Titans will be hoping Verrills and Kieran Foran can help them deliver what they are capable of. Verrills spoke about his new teammates and pre-season training.

"I looked at the forward pack and the likes of Tino, Dave Fifita and I played with Isaac Liu as well and it's such a strong forward pack and I can really see myself playing well with these guys around me and obviously you then add in the likes of Kieran Foran, AJ Brimson and all that," he said.

"We've got a really good opportunity this year ahead of us and it's now just getting our combinations right at training which we have been lately."

"Round 1 is still a little while away but I can't wait to get started."