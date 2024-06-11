New Zealand Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has revealed he needs "a good month" of rugby league in order to receive a contract he would be willing to sign from the club.

Tevaga has struggled with injuries over the last 18 months and is off-contract at the Warriors at the end of the 2024 campaign.

As it stands, the Christchurch-born 28-year-old has managed eight games this year, having only played 11 last year and 17 in 2022.

All of those games this year have been off the bench, and thus far, the forward who can also line up at dummy half struggled to live up to the standards he has previously set for himself during a career which has now featured 127 games and commenced in 2016 at the Warriors.

Tevaga, speaking to NRL.com, said he has been offered a "lower value contract" but is holding out hope for a larger deal on the back of good form, with a preference to remain at the Warriors.

"It's understandable [they offered a lower value contract] because I've had a few injuries... but the club have said if I come back and play good footy then the offer could change," he said.

"If I put a good month together then I have a case to go to the Warriors or whoever.

“I understand this is a business and they've got a good lot of good young guys coming through.”

Some of those "young guns" as Tevaga calls them have already begun working into the first grade system, with Zyon Mau'u and Jacob Laban leading the charge of the Auckland-based sides development program.

Tevaga said his return from a hamstring injury has been "tough" but that he has been happy with his form in recent weeks.

“I just had to find my feet again. When all our key players were in it was tough to make the team, and I'm not saying them being out has been a good thing, but it's given me a chance to showcase what I can do again,” Tevaga said.

“I've been getting some good minutes and showcasing what I can do."

Tevaga has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year.