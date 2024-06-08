Roosters prop Terrell May has come under fire from rugby league fans following a controversial comment on Joseph Suaalii's Instagram post after his Origin debut send-off.

Suaalii, who played only eight minutes in Game I before being sent off, shared a photo capturing the moment he left the field.

"Mixed emotions. Disappointed let me brothers down, fam n [sic] state down. Blessed and honoured to put the blue jersey on. #311. Onto the next," Suaalii captioned the post.

The young star received an outpouring of support from fellow players, including Nathan Cleary and Angus Crichton.

Cleary encouraged Sua'ali'i, commenting, "Onto the next my brother!"

Angus Crichton added, "got you dawg [sic]."

However, May's comment, "HIS [sic] DEAD," sparked outrage among fans, with over 100 comments criticising his remark.

Many labeled it a “gross” response, as it was seemingly in reference to Reece Walsh's head knock.

May's interactions didn't end there. When one user pointed out his spelling error with the comment "your spelling is dead," May replied dismissively, "have fun at work bum."