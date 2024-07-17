The NRL has decided to charge a whopping ten players from Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin, with two players facing a three-week ban.

The Match Review Committee (MRC) has laid down $26,100 worth of fines after a record 11 charges were placed on NSW Blues and QLD Maroons players during the clash.

NSW Blues duo Cameron Murray and Haumole Olakau'atu have been hit the hardest and face three weeks on the sidelines after being charged with Grade 3 Contrary Conduct after their involvement in the melee.

If they accept an early guilty plea, this could be decreased to two matches.

Kurt Capewell was charged twice during the match and could lose up to 20% of his match fee, while teammates Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow face the same fate due to their involvement in the melee.

Dolphins enforcer Felise Kaufusi has also been charged with Grade 1 Contrary Conduct and could miss anywhere between 7-10% of his match fee.

For the Blues, Brian To'o has been charged and misses 13-20% of his match fee, while Matt Burton and Payne Haas both face missing 10% of their match fees - the trio have been changed due to their involvement in the melee.