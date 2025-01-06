Cleared to make his return to the field this season, Canterbury Bulldogs teenage sensation Karl Oloapu is rumoured to be linked with an exit from the club, which would see him join another NRL side.

Making his debut in 2023, in which he showed plenty of promise and made seven appearances, Oloapu was sidelined for the entire 2024 NRL season after he underwent career-threatening spinal surgery.

The 19-year-old needed cervical fusion surgery after being born with a medical condition that every time he flexed his neck or looked down, it pressed on his spinal cord, causing damage.

However, after being cleared to train and looking to make his NRL return this season, a surprising revelation has emerged surrounding the career of the Bulldogs' 'next big thing'.

Although unconfirmed, multiple rumours have emerged over the weekend linking Karl Oloapu with a move to The Dolphins, which would see him exit the Bulldogs and return home to Queensland.

A move to The Dolphins would potentially see him form a formidable partnership with Isaiya Katoa in the halves, with the duo being long-term partners in the No.6 and No.7 jumpers.

The report comes after Mitchell Woods has been promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for this season, Toby Sexton had a breakout 2024 season and Matt Burton looks to have cemented the five-eighth spot for the foreseeable future.

Rated as one of the best halves throughout his junior years, Oloapu signed with the Brisbane Broncos at the age of 13 before switching to Belmore on a big money transfer move and is currently contracted there until the end of the 2026 NRL season.