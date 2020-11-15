Teen sensation Joseph Suaalii could potentially miss two seasons without playing a game.

Suaalii has agreed to join the Roosters on a three-year deal from 2022, but remains tied to South Sydney in 2021.

A deal to fast track Suaalii’s departure from the Rabbitohs has yet to be reached and according to The Sydeny Morning Herald’s Adrian Proszenk, the Rabbitohs may prefer to pay Suaalii $60,000 next year than let him leave early.

Relations between Souths and Suaalii broke down over the teen’s desire for a get-out clause in a five-year deal offered by the Rabbitohs.

Suaalii has been training with renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri to maintain fitness ahead of his move to the Roosters.

If the Roosters can reach an agreement with the Rabbitohs, Suaalii could potentially represent Australia in rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics.