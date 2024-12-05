The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the re-signing of James Tedesco on a one-year contract extension.

Already contracted for 2025, it means the star fullback will be locked into the Roosters for 2026 as well and will now likely finish his career in the tri-colours.

Tedesco, who turns 32 in January, will likely take his career one year at a time moving forward, but 2026 has been touted as his potential last season in the sport.

While other clubs may well have been lining up for Tedesco once the November 1 deadline hit, there was realistically never a chance of the club captain moving on from Bondi, where he has been based since moving from the Wests Tigers at the end of 2017.

"The Roosters have been my home for the past seven years, and I'm excited to continue playing for this incredible Club," Tedesco said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I'm proud to represent the Roosters, and, there's a strong bond among the group we have here, so I'm looking forward to what we can achieve together in 2025 and beyond."

Tedesco's contract extension comes at an important junction for the Roosters, who head into the 2025 season having lost a small mountain of experience. Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii are both heading to rugby union, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Luke Keary will finish their careers in the English Super League. The Roosters also have major injury issues, with Brandon Smith and Sam Walker to miss the first half of the new campaign.

Tedesco might have already been around for 2025, but his re-signing adds a layer of stability that the Bondi-based club would have lacked had their star fullback been heading into his last campaign this go around.

Coach Trent Robinson was all too ready to praise the 31-year-old's leadership when commenting on his re-signing.

"James is not only a phenomenal player but also a leader who sets the standard for professionalism and performance, and I'm really pleased that his experience will continue to benefit the team around him," Robinson said.

Tedesco has played 161 games for the Roosters, and 251 in total, with his contract extension - fitness and finals pending - likely enabling him to crack 300 NRL games before retirement.

Tedesco has also played 23 State of Origins for New South Wales, 13 Tests for Australia, and another six for Italy.