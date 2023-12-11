Penrith Panthers utility Tyrone Peachey has offered advice to his club teammate Jarome Luai as the five-eighth contemplates his future.

Peachey has a surprising outlook on the situation as he left the Panthers for a $1.5 million contract with the Titans in what was one of the worst times in his career as he failed to fire on the Gold Coast and later the Wests Tigers.

After feeling “jealousy and resentment” for leaving Penrith, Peachey returned to the club at the beginning of the 2023 season from the Wests Tigers.

The former NSW Blues utility revealed that he shared a long car ride with Luai last week to discuss his experiences - accepting a high-money offer from a rival club.

However, he admitted that Luai's situation is entirely different to his as the playmaker has already won three Grand Final rings compared to Peachey's zero at the time.

“I had a promo with him earlier this week and we were in the car for about two hours on the way down to Wollongong,” Peachey told News Corp.

“I just had a good chat to him.

“I just basically told him I wish I didn't leave the club when I did. I wish I stayed.

“But I know there's a lot of money getting thrown around, and he's got a little family that he's gotta support, and I have nothing but respect for him and what he does.”

The star five-eighth, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, has the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs all believed to be interested.

As the Wests Tigers are believed to have formally put their offer to Luai's new management totalling about $4.5 million for four years, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the Penrith Panthers are prepared to increase their initial offer.

The original offer that the Panthers offered Luai would see him earn a two-year contract worth $850,000 a season - approximately $300,000 less per season than the offer from the Wests Tigers.

However, the club is now prepared to offer Luai a three-year deal, which would see him contracted until the end of 2027 - the same year as good friend and halves partner Nathan Cleary.

“He's won three comps, so it's a bit different to me,” Peachey said.

“He's in a situation where he can chase the money. I didn't win a comp before I left and I didn't know the club was going to be so successful.

“There were literally Panthers games that I couldn't watch sometimes. There was some jealousy and resentment there towards the club not wanting me.”