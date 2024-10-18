Canberra Raiders veteran forward Josh Papalii's status for the 2025 NRL season has been confirmed after reaching the 300-game milestone at the end of last season.

A stalwart of the club and veteran of the NRL, Papalii has played over 300 matches for the Canberra Raiders since debuting in 2011 and has represented the QLD Maroons, Australian Kangaroos and Samoa throughout his illustrious career.

Showing no sign of slowing down, the $800,000-a-season front-rower had a mutual option in his contract for the upcoming season as the Raiders begin to rebuild their club with the arrivals of several youngsters such as Ethan Sanders, Savelio Tamale and Matty Nicholson.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Papalii's teammate, housemate, and close friend Joseph Tapine revealed that the veteran has taken up the mutual option in his contract, which will see him return to the field for his 15th season in the NRL.

"He's playing next year, so I'm happy with that," Tapine told Zero Tackle.

"He's my roommate, one of my good friends. We've got such a tight bond, so it's good to have him there another year and looking forward to it."

At the moment, Tapine's full focus is on the 2024 Pacific Championships with Australia and Tonga, which will begin this Friday evening.

Despite being without several star players, including the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith, and Dylan Brown, the New Zealand Kiwis will be looking to make it back-to-back tournament victories after upsetting the Kangaroos in 2023.

"Every year, it's the pinnacle of my game, and I want to be there, and I can't wait," he added.

"You can't just sit back on what we've done last year. We've got to do it again, and with a couple of boys out, we have to turn up for the jersey."

