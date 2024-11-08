The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the signing of Siosiua Taukeiaho on a one-year deal for the 2025 NRL season..

The prop has been linked with all of the Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs over the last 12 months.

Exiting the Roosters at the end of 2022 to link up with the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League, one of the former best props in the Australian competition found himself unable to stay on the park with injuries.

He played just ten games for the French club in his first season, and was set to return to the NRL in 2024 with the Bulldogs, but a failed medical test scuppered that plan.

He was then axed by Catalans in the middle of 2024 after attending a concert alongside teammates instead of training.

He has since been in negotiations with NRL clubs, and the Sea Eagles have now confirmed his acquisition.

A two-time NRL premiership winner during his 169 NRL games - 168 of those with the Roosters having previously debuted with the New Zealand Warriors, he will bring untold experience to a Manly pack in desperate need of it.

Coach Anthony Seibold said he will bring plenty to his side.

"Siua is a two-time Premiership winner and International representative, he brings significant leadership experience to the team," Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He has consistently demonstrated hard work and reliability throughout his career and will be an excellent addition to our Club”.

In addition to his 169 NRL games, Taukeiaho has played a single Test for New Zealand and another 15 for Tonga.