The Gold Coast Titans have secured the services of a talented youngster for the foreseeable future as they prepare for the future and life without several veterans such as Kieran Foran.

A dynamic hooker, 16-year-old Jai Bilish will remain at the Titans until the end of the 2028 NRL season and will slowly transition to the full-time NRL program as he continues his development.

This comes after he won the National Schoolboy Cup with Palm Beach Currumbin, playing in the U17s Cyril Connell Cup competition and featured at the Queensland Schoolboys selection carnival.

A member of the Future Titans program, his older brother played in last year's Allan Langer Trophy while his younger brother just signed his first contract with the Titans.

"Jai has really excelled over the last 18 months in our Future Titans program and with affiliate school Palm Beach Currumbin and we're proud he'll continue his journey with us here at the club," Club engagement, critical stakeholders and pathways manager Paul Stephenson said.

"He's a great young player who has a bright future in the game and epitomises our pathways performance attributes of effort, attitude and desire.

"His family are also entrenched in rugby league here on the Gold Coast with his younger brother Ike now also part of our junior program.

"His progression through our Future Titans pathways is a testament to that program and its development, with Jai following in the footsteps of several other homegrown talents who have just transitioned to our NRL squad in a train-and-trial and/or full-time capacity."