Sydney Roosters star and New Zealand international Joseph Manu has suffered a gruesome injury in the club's Round 17 match against the Wests Tigers.

Forced from the field before half-time, Manu was seen clinching his left wrist as he ran into opposing centre Adam Doueihi.

It was later confirmed by Fox League that Manu sustained a suspected fracture in his hand and will be ruled out for the remainder of the match against the Wests Tigers.

Set to miss up to eight weeks, according to NRL Physio, it further depletes the Roosters outside backs stocks with Joseph Suaalii (one week) and Junior Pauga (three weeks) out due to suspension.

Veteran Michael Jennings looms as the likely replacement, while Sitili Tupouniua looks set to keep the other spot in the centres. QLD U19s representative Tyreece Tait also scored four tries in the NSW Cup this weekend against the Newtown Jets.

Joey Manu won’t return with a suspected hand fracture. Pretty immediate reaction after palming off tackler - likely wrist/finger got caught up. Plenty of hand bones - fracture in the “ideal” spot can see a return in 3-4 weeks. Varies though so just as likely to be 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jTs7N2Nft1 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 30, 2024

The injury to Manu caps off a terrible week of injuries to star players. Earlier today, the Melbourne Storm confirmed that Xavier Coates would miss the 2024 State of Origin series decider with a hamstring injury.

Dolphins hooker Jeremy Marshall-King was also ruled out midway through today's earlier game against the St George Illawarra Dragons with a right foot sprain.