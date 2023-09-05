The Sydney Roosters have provided an update on New Zealand international Joseph Manu ahead of their finals clash against the Sharks.

In a club statement, the Roosters disclosed that he has resumed full team training after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Round 26.

Most hamstring injuries - even minor ones - require a fortnight to recover. It's believed Manu's injury was as minor as it's possible to be, though, and it gave him an added boost in the prospects of playing on a 14-day or 15-day recovery from when he originally suffered the injury during the first half of the game against the Wests Tigers.

The Roosters will likely risk him for an elimination final this weekend, with last year's Golden Boot winner to slot straight back into the centres in a straight swap for Corey Allan, who replaced him for Friday evening's encounter with South Sydney.

Forward Nat Butcher has also been cleared of a serious groin injury after he left the field against the Rabbitohs in the 62nd minute of the game and will resume full team training ahead of the elimination final against Cronulla.

In other injury news, Connor Watson is continuing his knee rehabilitation, Paul Momirovski has progressed to full-contact training, and Sitili Tupouniua has recommenced running drills.

Surprisingly, the club haven't provided an update to the injury of star winger Daniel Tupou after he was a late withdrawal against the Rabbitohs. However, Trent Robinson said he was unlikely to line up this weekend.

"I doubt it. I don't think he [Tupou] will get back next week," Robinson said during his post-game press conference on the veteran winger.