The Sydney Roosters are aiming to lock down one of their most impressive juniors on a long-term contract as they attempt to keep him at the club.

Recently showcasing his talents for Queensland in the U19s State of Origin match, De La Salle Va'a has been earmarked as the future of the Roosters alongside his older brother Xavier Va'a.

Signed by the Roosters from the Brisbane Broncos Academy, the younger brother - De La Salle - is already bigger than most NRL forwards and made his NSW Cup debut earlier this season.

Born in 2005, the Highfields Eagle junior stands at an impressive 198cm and 114kg.

Already contracted until 2026, the Sydney Roosters have tabled De La Salle Va'a a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club long-term, per The Courier Mail.

Aiming to keep him until at least the end of the 2028 season, the future at the Roosters looks bright and a future forward pack could consist of the two Va'a brothers, Lindsay Collins, Terrell May and Spencer Leniu.