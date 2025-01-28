Harry Armstrong, one of the most promising forwards at the Brisbane Broncos has reportedly exited the club to join a Sydney team ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Standing at an impressive 190cm and 94kg, Armstrong has been a force to be reckoned with on the field since his arrival at Red Hill at 17 years old.

Playing in the second-row, his excellent form saw him named the Wynnum Manly Seagulls captain in the Mal Meninga Cup competition.

He also represented the QLD Maroons at last year's U19s State of Origin match, where he scored the state's first try of the game and played alongside the likes of Jaxon Purdue, Coby Black and De La Salle Va'a.

First reported by Peter Lang from The Western Weekender, Armstrong has decided to exit the Broncos and link up with the Penrith Panthers to play under four-time premiership head coach Ivan Cleary.

It is understood that the 20-year-old visited Penrith's centre of excellence at the backend of last year and has agreed to a three-year contract despite the Broncos best efforts in trying to retain his services, per The Daily Telegraph.