Panthers forward Jack Hetherington is set to join Canterbury after Penrith agreed to release the league agitator from the final year of his contract, per Fox Sports.

The 24-year-old is set to join incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett after just 23 games with the Panthers across three seasons, where he was suspend on five occasions.

Barrett believes that if he can tame Hetherington’s short temper, the promising forward could become a key player at Belmore and prove his stature amongst the league’s biggest hardnuts.

Hetherington isn’t one to shy away from a challenge, going up against Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves earlier this season while on loan with New Zealand.

Barrett is keen on adding some spark to the Bulldogs roster, with Hetherington looking to be a potential suitor for the role.