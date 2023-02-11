The Sydney Roosters have entered the race for Newcastle winger Dominic Young, and the Bondi-based club have rocketed into favouritism if the Englishman leaves the Knights.

The NRL's most-wanted man seems to have a new club after him each week, with South Sydney, Canterbury, the Dolphins and now the Roosters all courting the speedster, while Manly, Canberra and the Gold Coast have also been mentioned.

After a slow start to his NRL career in 2021, Young made massive leaps forward last season, becoming a regular starter on Newcastle's right wing before crossing for nine tries in five games for England at the World Cup.

A fan favourite in the Hunter, the Knights are desperate to retain Young, especially with fellow English youngsters Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce both signing with Newcastle from 2024 onwards.

While he toured the Belmore facilities and spent time in Byron Bay with Rabbitohs' assistant Sam Burgess, The Daily Telegraph have revealed that Trent Robinson dined the 21-year-old at his Sydney home last week.

Young's manager, Mario Tartak, was also spotted having coffee with club supremo Nick Politis, and says his client is eager to out pen to paper before Round 1.

“He has a big call to make,” Tartak told The Daily Telegraph.

“And he wants it done before the start of the season.

“He's enjoyed playing his football in Newcastle but there's a lot of interest and great opportunities that he needs to consider.”

The Roosters don't have the same funds available that the Knights do currently, especially with a backline already consisting James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaali'i, Luke Keary, Joseph Manu and Sam Walker.

However, Robinson may be able to sell Young the same vision he sold Brandon Smith this time last year, and leave the Englishman dreaming of winning a premiership in a tricolours jersey.