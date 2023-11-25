A surprising NRL club has emerged as the favourites to sign premiership-winner Kurt Capewell from the Brisbane Broncos.

A key figure in the Penrith Panthers 2021 Grand Final victory, the Queensland Origin representative may find himself a new home before the beginning of next season.

Contracted until the end of the 2024 season, it is understood that the New Zealand Warriors are aiming to sign Kurt Capewell immediately and are willing to offer him a three-year deal, per News Corp.

The publication has also reported that Capewell was spotted having dinner with Andrew Webster at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on Friday night and is set to tour the club's facilities this weekend in Auckland.

The reports come as the Warriors aim to strengthen their forward stocks after the departure of Josh Curran to the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Addin Fonua-Blake is set to leave at the end of next season to a Sydney-based club to be closer to his family.

A move would see him join Shaun Johnson, Tohu Harris and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the club's leadership group and push Marata Niukore to the front row instead of playing on the edge.

Despite having experienced success throughout his career, Capewell is likely to find himself behind the young second-row duo of Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki if he remains at Red Hill, especially considering that the two re-signed with the club earlier this week until at least the end of 2027.

The nine-time Origin representative also shares a close relationship with Warriors coach Andrew Webster, with the two finding themselves at Penrith as a player and coach, respectively.

If Capewell does leave for New Zealand, it will allow the Broncos to free up some salary cap space as they look to extend the contracts of rising superstars Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh on big-money offers.