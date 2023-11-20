Siosiua Taukeiaho's signing at the Canterbury Bulldogs will reportedly not be going ahead.

Despite all reports for months suggesting the former Sydney Roosters premiership-winning prop would be wearing blue and white in 2024, Channel 9's Danny Weidler revealed on Monday evening that he failed a medical check at the club and the contract will now not be going through.

It's believed he has a foot injury that requires surgery, meaning he would be unfit for the start of the 2024 season.

"Siosiua Taukeiaho will not be joining the Bulldogs," Weidler said.

"He had a medical with the Bulldogs last week and he failed that. He has a foot injury that will require surgery and he won't be ready for the start of next year.

"He will not be joining the Bulldogs."

While not confirmed by any party, the injury and news of his surgery would bring to an end the drawn-out rumour mill surrounding the prop which has been ongoing for months.

Taukeiaho had originally suggested he wanted a release, and it seemed to be confirmed by Catalans, but there was never a confirmation or an NRL club who locked in his signature.

Taukeiaho reportedly wanted to return to Australia after becoming homesick in the United Kingdom and south of France, where he joined Catalans after departing the Roosters.

As recently as this week, Canterbury hooker Reed Mahoney was still suggesting Taukeiaho would be among the signings for the upcoming campaign.

“But you add Josh Curran, (Siosiua) Taukeiaho, (Blake) Taaffe, (Jaemon) Salmon, they all come from great clubs that have been successful, but are all good people and that is what we are about here at the Dogs," Mahoney said in part of the News Corp interview.

It's now unclear whether Taukeiaho will continue playing for Canterbury in 2024.