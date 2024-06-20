An overseas pundit has revealed that Super League halfback Mikey Lewis has reportedly caught the attention of clubs in the NRL.

A two-time English international and Hull FC halfback, Mikey Lewis could soon find himself moving to the NRL and following in the footsteps of fellow Super League playmaker Lewis Dodd, who has agreed to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson recently stated he was the best No.7 in the overseas competition, whilst respected overseas pundit Eddie Hemmings stated that Lewis is on the radar of multiple NRL clubs.

Awarded the Man of the Match award against Tonga in his international debut, Lewis, 22, has managed 86 appearances for Hull FC and has had loan stints with the Newcastle Thunder (2019) and York City Knights (2021).

“Shane Richardson from Wests Tigers, he's over here. He used to be CEO in the Super League, Gateshead, wasn't he?," former SkySports commentator Eddie Hemmings said on the Spostman's Rugby League podcast.

"He's been around the tracks a bit. Shane Richardson reckons that Mikey Lewis is the best number seven in Super League.

“So there might be a hint there. There might be a little hint there that Mikey Lewis might be on the radar of some NRL clubs, who knows? But he is a great little player.”

Despite the reported interest, Lewis signed a long-term contract with Hull FC at the end of last year to remain there until the end of the 2028 season.

However, he would still only be 27 years of age when his contract expires and could be in his prime. It is unknown if there are any clauses in the contract that would allow him to leave for the NRL.

Embed from Getty Images