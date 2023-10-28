Super League coach Steve McNamara is reportedly on the radar of several NRL teams for a coaching gig in the future.

A former coach of England between 2010-15, he has recently led the Catalans Dragons to two Super League Grand Finals in 2021 and 2023 after joining the club as coach ahead of the 2017 season.

Highly regarded in both Australia and England, he is not foreign to the NRL, having worked under Trent Robinson at the Sydney Roosters for three seasons (2014-2016) and being an assistant coach at the New Zealand Warriors.

As reported by the Wide World of Sports, Steve McNamara's name has been thrown into the mix to coach in the NRL for several struggling clubs in the next few years.

McNamara's coaching career also includes a stint with the Bradford Bulls between 2006-10, and he has managed to have a head coaching winning percentage of 55 per cent across his career to date.

It wouldn't be surprising to see McNamara back again in the NRL, and he could very well link up with Adrian Lam in the future - another Super League who has been tipped to be an NRL coach in the future.

The two share a close relationship through their sons, Ben McNamara and Bailey Lam (the younger brother of Lachlan Lam).

Adrian Lam coached Ben McNamara at the Clovelly Crocodiles during his junior career and recently announced the signing of the young playmaker for the Leigh Leopards.

“The chance to play under Adrian was a massive attraction for me. I believe in his values as coach and his desire to develop players is important for me at this point in my career," Ben McNamara, Steve's son said after being signed by the Leopards.

"The Leopards' style of play is also something that I look forward to being a part of. Their physicality in defence and fluid attack has been impressive to watch.

"The playing group seems to have a real togetherness and some great leaders who I'm looking forward to playing with.“

