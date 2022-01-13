Suncorp Stadium has taken home the honours of the Best NRL Stadium for 2021.

The Home of the Broncos and Maroons received 24% of the votes through the 2021 Stadium Awards, narrowly beating out CommBank Stadium as the NRL's premier venue.

This is the first time that Suncorp Stadium has taken home the award, after coming third in 2018 and 2019. There were no Awards presented in 2020.

Due to COVID restrictions, the NRL Grand Final was held at the venue, which ended up being one of the highlights of the season. Similar to the AFL where Optus Stadium took home the Best AFL Stadium award, hosting the league's Grand Final appears to have helped Suncorp with voting.

They also managed to finish fourth in Australia's Best Stadium voting, with 8% of the vote tally.

CommBank Stadium was the next best Stadium in voting closely finishing second with 23% of the votes (1% behind Suncorp) in ranking among the NRL's best. The Parramatta venue also managed to finish third in Australia's Best Stadium and second in the Best A-League Stadium voting.

Two-time reigning winner AAMI Park finished in third, after winning the previous two Best NRL Stadium Awards. AAMI Park was awarded the Best A-League Stadium for 2021 however.

The North Queensland Cowboys ground Queensland Country Bank Stadium also had a night to remember, taking home the Best Regional Stadium Award. Opening in 2020, this was the venue's first chance to win the award, beating out previous winner GMHBA Stadium.

Fans voted between the 21st and 30th of December, with the Awards being presented on the 12th of January.

Other notable winners were Optus Stadium for Australia's Best and AFL's Best Stadium, Melbourne Cricket Ground for Best Cricket Ground and Rod Laver Arena for Best Indoor Arena.

The Results:

Best NRL Stadium

Suncorp Stadium (24%) CommBank Stadium (23%) AAMI Park (21%) Queensland Country Bank Stadium (9%) Accor Stadium (3.8%)

Best Regional Stadium

Queensland Country Bank Stadium (30%) GMHBA Stadium (25%) McDonald Jones Stadium (12%) WIN Stadium (10%) Mars Stadium (5%)

Best A-League Stadium

AAMI Park (34%) CommBank Stadium (29%) HBF Park (13%) Central Coast Stadium (7%) Coopers Stadium (4.6%)

Australia's Best Stadium

Optus Stadium (29%) Melbourne Cricket Ground (21%) CommBank Stadium (12%) Suncorp Stadium (8%) Adelaide Oval (8%)

Best AFL Stadium

Optus Stadium (37%) Melbourne Cricket Ground (36%) Adelaide Oval (8%) Sydney Cricket Ground (6%) GABBA (4.3%)

Best Cricket Ground

Melbourne Cricket Ground (27%) Optus Stadium (25%) Adelaide Oval (22%) Sydney Cricket Ground (12%) GABBA (7%)

Best Indoor Arena