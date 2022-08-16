Sydney Roosters star winger Joseph Suaalii might be on the verge of a State of Origin call up and Rugby League World Cup appearance, but he has revealed a dream to play at the Rugby Union World Cup.

The star winger has been one of the NRL's breakout stars this year.

After being part of the Rabbitohs' junior system, his switch to the Roosters has brought immediate success, with Suaalii now a permanent fixture in Trent Robinson's side.

He was also included in the New South Wales Blues' extended squad earlier this year during the Origin campaign.

However, speaking to 9 News, he couldn't guarantee how long he would stay in the NRL for. He is currently contracted until the end of this year, but reports have suggested he would take up a player option with the tri-colours in his favour for the next two years.

"I think that is the dream for most kids," Suaalii told 9 News when asked about the Rugby World Cup and his dreams of playing for the Wallabies.

"I'm just trying to focus on playing for the Roosters, make the finals and win the premiership.

"I'm not sure yet [if he would stay in the NRL until he wins a premiership], but the goal this year is to win a premiership."

#EXCLUSIVE: @sydneyroosters player Joseph Sua'ali'i is fast becoming one of the biggest names in the game and is being touted as a future #NRL great. For that reason it's important to get his name right. @ZacBailey14 #9News pic.twitter.com/Hhl9JEYrgH — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 15, 2022

More immediately, the Rugby League World Cup in England at the end of this year is on the horizon, and Suaalii is eligible to represent both Samoa and Australia.

He said he simply wants to play at the tournament.

"I'm not sure if I'll get picked for Samoa or Australia, but I honestly just want to get picked for one of them so I can play at the World Cup," he said.

The star winger also revealed his name is not being pronounced quickly at this stage by rugby league media.

"It's actually pronounced Joseph Sua'ali'i," he said.

"It's kind of like how people used to say Papalii, but it's Papali'i.

"Honestly, I'm not too stressed about it [being pronounced correctly] to be honest, but I'd be happy if everyone pronounced it the right way."