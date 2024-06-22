Ricky Stuart has left no uncertainty over his feelings for the NSW Blues selection staff.

Key Canberra Raiders' second-rower Hudson Young, who was picked for the series opener but only managed a little over 20 minutes of game time off the bench, has been cut for Game 2.

That came with coach Michael Maguire instead prioritising a utility on the pine for the Blues, with versatile Sydney Roosters' player Connor Watson taking his spot.

In what wound up as a 38-10 win for the Maroons in the series-opener against a 12-man Blues, Young had just two runs of the ball in his 23 minutes, while he also added 11 tackles.

Ricky Stuart was left fuming at the selection, with it not being the first time Young has been cut from Origin after a single performance, the same thing having happened last year.

"I personally think the way he's been treated in Origin over the last two series has been disgraceful," Stuart told the media per AAP in a segment of his interview that appeared to be cut from the video posted to the club website.

"They're looking for a loyalty and passion for the jumper, but you got to give a little bit too. The amount of game time he's played in both series and then finds himself out - it's either a wrong selection or they haven't done the right thing by the kid.

"He's handled it a lot better than I would, I can assure you that."

Young will now instead play for the Raiders on Sunday afternoon against the Wests Tigers.

The game will see the Raiders look to move back into the top eight against the battling Tigers, who broke a nine-match losing streak with a win over the Gold Coast Titans last weekend.