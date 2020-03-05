The Harry Grant-Paul Momirovski player swap between the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers is back on, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.



The deal fell through in February due to a salary cap dispute that would’ve put Melbourne $15,000 over the cap.

However, the passing of the March 1 deadline has given the Storm more wiggle room in their cap, allowing the clubs to re-enter talks.

The Tigers remained keen on acquiring Grant at some stage this season despite the swap with Momirovski getting torpedoed.

The Storm would be unlikely to release Grant at this stage, but and he and Momirovski remain keen on making the swap ahead of the new season.