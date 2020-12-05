Melbourne has allowed Nelson Asofa-Solomana to face either Junior Paulo or Josh Papalii in fight night early next year if he returns to preseason training lean and fit.

According to The Age’s Brent Read, Asofa-Solomona will use the fight as a springboard to fight Manly’s Darcy Lussick.

The tension between the pair emerged after Asofa-Solomona challenged Lussick to a fight after the Manly frontrower beat retired Bronco Justin Hodges last December.

Promoter Matt Rose said Lussick is excited about the prospect of fighting the Storm big man.

We’ve already had some chats with Nelson and he is definitely keen to make this fight happen,” Rose told The Age.