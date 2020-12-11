There is increased speculation that Melbourne Storm premiership player Brandon Smith will be at a new club in 2022.

Out of contract at the end of next season, Smith played an integral role in the Storm’s 2020 triumph this year, is free to speak to other clubs.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Logue, Smith will most likely head to Queensland, with the Brisbane Broncos or Gold Coast Titans heavily favoured.

“You can’t dismiss Brandon Smith’s skill,” he said on 1170 SEN Mornings on Friday.

“He’s a terrier, he’s a character off the field as well, and I think that the Broncos… the Gold Coast Titans are interested.

“I think Brandon Smith has one more season at the Storm… He won’t go without a club.”

The New Zealand International had gathered strong interest from Broncos coach Kevin Walters yesterday.

“He has been a great player at the Storm and he is a very young player also, so there will be some interest,” he told media.

“I love his attitude and the way he goes about his work on the field – he would fit nicely in a Broncos jersey.

“His character is very strong and he’s a very laid back style of person, but what he does on the field he is very exciting.”