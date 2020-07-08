Good news Storm fans – Cameron Munster could make a shock return this weekend.

The star five-eighth was expected to be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a knee injury in Round 7.

However, he was named as a reserve for Saturday night’s clash with Canberra after progressing well in his recovery.

Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi confirmed he is a “slight chance” to face the Raiders if his impressive recovery continues.

“He’s got one of those bodies that defies medical philosophy,” Ponissi told The Herald Sun.

“It was always a 2-4 week injury then wasn’t looking great and then suddenly made a recovery.

“If we had to make the decision now (to play) it would be a no, but … if suddenly he continues to make this recovery he’s available Saturday.

“It’s unlikely he will play but if he continues in the next 72 hours like he’s done in the last 48 hours, he’s a slight chance of playing.”

Munster cannot do further damage to the medial ligament injury, with Ponissi stating they will seriously consider his inclusion if he gets through training in the next couple o days.

“If he can train the whole session tomorrow then we’ll have another look at him on Friday and if he gets through that OK, we got to give it some serious thought,” Ponissi said.

The Storm face Canberra at GIO Stadium on Saturday at 7.35pm (AEST).