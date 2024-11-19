The Melbourne Storm have confirmed rugby union recruit Moses Leo will join the club a year earlier than previously announced.

The Storm confirmed on Tuesday that he had been granted a release from New Zealand rugby, where he had quickly become a key part of the nation's sevens team.

Leo had already signed on with the Storm from the start of 2026 on a two-year deal, however, that has now been brought forward by 12 months. It's believed the contract becomes a three-year deal, and that Leo will be contracted with the Victorian-based club until at least the end of 2027.

“We are looking forward to seeing Moses join his teammates for pre-season this year and appreciate the cooperation from New Zealand Rugby in supporting Moses with his request for an early release,” Storm Director of Football, Frank Ponissi said in a statement confirming the news.

The 27-year-old, who previously played in the New Zealand rugby union competition with North Harbour, broke through to the New Zealand sevens team in 2022 and has gone on to make 82 appearances, also playing for the nation at the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games over the past three years.

Playing as a winger in rugby union, it's anticipated the New Zealander will do the same in the 13-man game, following in the footsteps of another ex-Rugby Sevens player in Will Warbrick who has also made his rugby league name at the Storm.

Warbrick took some time to kick on following his arrival at the Storm, not helped by injuries, but after plying his trade in reserve grade at the Sunshine Coast Falcons before breaking through to the NRL side where he has become a try-scoring weapon for Craig Bellamy's side.