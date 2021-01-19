Craig Bellamy and his side will be looking to defend their premiership in 2021 and have looked to a former general manager of elite officiating to help do so.

Former NRL referees boss Bernard Sutton is set to join the Melbourne Storm on a consultancy basis, aiming to help the reigning premiers limit their penalty count and adapt to the league’s latest rule changes, per Fox Sports.

Melbourne boss Frank Ponissi said Sutton will be a vital asset to the club’s upcoming campaign, bringing an unparalleled level of experience in the officiating field.

“It will be a positive for our club to tap into Bernard’s expertise and experience to have him available to help us continue to improve our on-field discipline,” Ponissi.

“We are always looking at those one percenters and what we can do to make ourselves better.

“Reducing the number of penalties we concede is one area we have targeted for improvement as is adapting to the new laws to be introduced in 2021.

“Bernard will working directly with our coaches in a role that’s very similar that we had another ex-NRL referee Adam Devcich fill with us in 2019.

“He won’t be at training but he’ll be available remotely for Craig and our assistant coaches to use for guidance and advice as the season progresses.”