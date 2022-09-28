The Melbourne Storm have confirmed their list of departing players, leaving four top 30 squad members uncontracted for 2023.

Five of the departures - Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi (all Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Sydney Roosters) and David Nofoaluma (returning to Tigers from loan) were already known, however, Cooper Johns had his name added to the list last night.

The young half has been used as a backup to Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, however, will depart the Victorian club without another deal locked in for next season.

That will likely pave the way for Jayden Nikorima to play more of a role in the halves, while young gun Jonah Pezet - who played for the New South Wales under-19 team this season - could also debut next season.

Johns, who is the son of former Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks player Matthew Johns, played 11 games during his time with the club since debuting in 2020.

The announcement of the departures from the club leaves five futures hanging in the balance.

All of Tom Eisenhuth, Chris Lewis, Alec Macdonald and development players Bronson Garlick and Tagiolupe Tivalu remain off-contract ahead of the 2023 season.

Eisenhuth, Lewis and Macdonald have all played parts for the Storm in their 17 over the last 12 or 24 months, while the two development players have been more heavily involved in the QLD Cup at reserve grade level.

Eisenhuth in particular battled throughout the 2023 campaign with injury, while Macdonald made his debut early in the season and ultimately went on to play 12 games. Lewis, on the other hand, managed 15 games in 2022, taking his career total to 40.

The club have given no indication at this stage on whether any of the five players will be re-signed.