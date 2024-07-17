The Melbourne Storm have confirmed an early release for assistant coach Jason Ryles.

The former forward and now long-term assistant coach at both the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm has been confirmed as the head coach of the Parramatta Eels from the start of 2025.

It will be Ryles' first head coaching job, having previously been linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons job at the end of last year before that role eventually went to Shane Flanagan.

Instead of being forced to serve his tenure under Craig Bellamy at the Storm though - a club he was potentially slated to take over head coaching duties at when Bellamy elects to hang up the clipboard - he will be released to begin preparations for his time at the Eels, effective immediately.

The club confirmed Ryles will finish with Storm at the end of the week.

“On behalf of everyone at the Melbourne Storm, we congratulate Jason on his appointment to senior coach at the Eels,” CEO Justin Rodski said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Given the significance of this opportunity for Jason, we have agreed an early release is in the best interest of both parties.

“Jason returned to Storm for the 2024 season, and although only back at the club for a short time, he has had an immediate positive impact on our players, football department and broader club.

“Jason is a quality person and coach, we thank him for his contribution in 2024 and wish him, his wife Alana and his family all the best for the future.

The release comes with the Storm on top of the NRL ladder and pushing to take out the minor premiership as the season enters its final third.