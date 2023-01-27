Melbourne Storm winger, fullback and utility option Nick Meaney has added to his time at the club, signing a one-year contract extension.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2023, the extension to his contract will mean the former Bulldog remains in the Victorian capital until at leas the end of the 2024 campaign.

Arriving at the Storm following the completion of his time at Belmore ahead of the 2022 season, Meaney's role in the side was somewhat unknown, and it appeared as if he would be forced to bide his time outside of the top 17.

That didn't last long though, with Meaney playing more games in 2022 than he has in any other season of his career on his way to winning the club's best back award.

He would ultimately play 23 matches, scoring 13 tries and adding to that with some goal-kicking, but it was his versatility which proved most important as the Storm battled injuries throughout the course of the campaign.

Starting the year in the surprise role of halfback, he would go on to play in his more preferred roles of wing and fullback, as well as time off the bench in a utility spot.

Meaney said he was happy to have negotiations finished.

“I'm really happy to have the negotiations done and to have those two years, 2023 and now 2024, locked in,” Meaney said.

I can now concentrate on the main job and that's training and soon we'll be back playing.

The 25-year-old has played 88 NRL games and will be a key player for the Storm in 2023 likely forming a wing combination with Xavier Coates.

The Storm start their season against the Parramatta Eels after taking on the Roosters and Warriors during the pre-season.