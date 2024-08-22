The Melbourne Storm have officially inducted four new life members - three players and one staff member.

Holding their life members dinner on the same night the NRL inducted new Hall of Fame members and Ron Coote as the 14th Immortal, the Victorian club added Christian Welch, Cameron Munster, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and staff member Ashley Tucker to their list of life members.

Welch becomes the 35th life member of the Storm, having played 158 games for the club to date and captained in both 2022 and 2023.

Part of the 2020 NRL premiership winning team, Welch was a junior at the club, playing in the under-20 competition before making his debut at NRL level in 2015.

Welch was joined by Asofa-Solomona in the forward ranks in being presented the honour, with the New Zealander also making his NRL debut in 2015.

A 15-time New Zealand representative, the prop will play his 200th NRL game this weekend and is the tenth player in club history to achieve the feat.

A star forward, he has been recently linked with an exit from the Victorian based club, but is contracted for years to come.

Munster, life member 38, will go down as one of the greatest Storm players in history.

A sure fire NRL future of hall of famer, Munster made his debut in 2014 and has played 206 NRL games, including four grand finals and was the Storm's members player of the year in 2018 and 2022. He also has 12 Tests to go with numerous State of Origin achievemtns.

Tucker, the other life member, has worked through the Storm's finance, legal and IT departments before stepping in as interim CEO during the COVID pandemic.