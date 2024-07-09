Former NRL forward Steve Menzies will make a sporting comeback next weekend as he represents Australia Men's 50s division at the World Cup in England.

The former Manly Sea Eagles forward has forged a decorated career in Touch Football since his retirement from rugby league in 2013.

This has seen him represent NSW in the 2022 Touch Football State of Origin arena and the Sydney Scorpions at the Championships three times.

As he takes the field for the Australian Over-50s Emus national touch football team at the World Cup, he will join Scott Prince, Benji Marshall and Adrian Lam as players who have competed in both Rugby League and Touch Football World Cup tournaments.

Nicknamed 'Beaver', Menzies had a 16-season career in the NRL, where he managed 349 appearances and 180 tries for the Northern Eagles and Manly Sea Eagles between 1993 to 2008.

During this period, he also played 20 games for the NSW Blues, 13 games for the Australian Kangaroos, and eight games for NSW City.

Well-known for wearing headgear during games, Menzies played nearly every position on the field and finished his career with two-premierships in 1996 and 2008.

The competition, which will be held in England, will take place from July 15-21.

Australian Emus Fixtures*

Day 1 Fixtures: July 15

2:00pm VS South Africa

Day 2 Fixtures: July 16

1:10pm VS Singapore

3:40pm VS Malaysia

Day 3 Fixtures: July 17

9:50am VS France

1:10pm VS Fiji

Day 4 Fixtures: July 18

2:00pm VS England

4:30pm VS Chile

Day 5 Fixtures: July 19

6:30pm Playoff Qualifier

6:30pm Quarter Finals

Day 6 Fixtures: July 20

10:35am Playoffs

11:30am Playoffs

1:20pm Semi Finals 1, 2

5:00pm Bronze Medal

5:55pm Gold Medal

*Draft draw, subject to change. All times are shown in local England time zones. Follow Touch Football Australia (TFA) on social media for all up-to-date schedule information.