Canterbury Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton is set to be unavailable for next weekend as he faces a suspension for a Careless High Tackle on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged Crichton with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle and imposed a one-match suspension if he accepts an early guilty plea.

If he contests the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary, this will be increased to two matches and he will be unavailable for the club's final two matches of the season against the Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys.

Addin Fonua-Blake, Jazz Tevaga, Brendan Piakura and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have also been charged by the MRC.

MORE TO COME...