After making his maiden State of Origin debut in the NSW Blues Game 1 loss to Queensland, enforcer Spencer Leniu is looking forward to round two and wearing the Blues jersey again.

Coming off the interchange bench as an impact player, Spencer Leniu produced one of the best individual performances on the night in only 25 minutes of play.

The three-time premiership winner not only ran for 73 metres from nine runs, but he managed to record four tackle busts and nearly managed to cross the line for a four-pointer if it wasn't for a try-saving tackle by Maroons interim fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Considered a certain selection for Game 2, he has proven that he can compete in the State of Origin arena and will be looking to make a bigger impact in Melbourne.

"I'm so passionate about this game. I love this game so much, and I want to compete at the highest level all the time," Leniu told Zero Tackle.

"Like I said to some of the boys, you just got to go back to the Roosters boys - I love those boys too - and I sort of miss them as well...and hope I get a call for Game 2."

Recounting what it was like making his Origin debut, Leniu stated it was "indescribable" and is so grateful to Michael Maguire and the Blues coaching staff for granting him the opportunity to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.

"I can't really describe it to be honest," he added.

"Walking from the Pullman (hotel) to the Centre of Excellence and then the Centre of Excellence to the field is indescribable.

"I'm just so blessed and grateful that I've got the opportunity to finally put on this jersey. It's a dream come true.

"To have my family name out there on my back on the biggest stage is a real blessing."