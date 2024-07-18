The 2024 State of Origin series is in the books, with the New South Wales Blues taking an incredible win in the decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday evening.

With the dust now settling on two blowouts and a low-scoring thriller, we have run the rule over every team to select the team of the series for 2024.

Here is the team.

1. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales)

Edwards might have missed Game 1 through injury, but he was phenomenal for the Blues in Game 2 and 3. Overshadowed by Mitchell Moses and a handful of others in Game 2, he was named man of the match in decider with a performance that brought with it almost 250 metres.

Reece Walsh simply wasn't on the same page.

2. Zac Lomax (New South Wales)

Lomax is an Origin player. That much has become clear during his first crack in blue. Despite coming into this year not wanting to play on the wing, he has done it with ease for the Dragons, and again for the Blues.

His stunning performances make him the best winger in the series by the length of the straight.

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland)

Easily one of Queensland's best throughout the series. He had his worst game in a Maroon jersey during Game 3, but that didn't change the fact he was still on par with his teammates on the back of two excellent efforts in Games 1 and 2.

4. Stephen Crichton (New South Wales)

Crichton could have been one of the smokeys for the man of the series award. Something of a quiet achiever for the Blues, the Canterbury centre didn't put a foot wrong throughout and will be back next year for the Blues.

None of the other candidates, including Valentine Holmes who wound up on the wing for Game 3, or the revolving door on the other side of the field for the Blues, comes close here.

5. Brian To'o (New South Wales)

The Penrith Panthers winger was somewhere near his usual best throughout. After working hard in Game 1, To'o helped put the Blues heavily on the front foot throughout Game 2 and 3.

Out performed all of the options on the wing for the Queenslanders throughout the series.

6. Jarome Luai (New South Wales)

Luai was one of the Blues under pressure before the series, but his efforts throughout were almost enough that if he is anywhere near form next year, he is a walk up starter. Really took his game to a new level.

7. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales)

Moses, unavailable for Game 1, came into the side for Game 2 under all sorts of pressure and put on an Origin performance for the ages with four try assists. Over shadowed in Game 2, but still comfortably took out Zero Tackle's Origin MVP.

8. Payne Haas (New South Wales)

Haas has often been criticised for his Origin performances, but the same can't be said this year for the game's best club level prop. The towering Haas was superb for the Blues. His best came in Game 2, but don't underestimate what he was able to serve up in the decider.

9. Reece Robson (New South Wales)

Robson, picked rather controversially ahead of Apisai Koroisau, certainly didn't let his coach or his state down in an incredible performance this series. Big minutes, big production. He has a long Origin career ahead.

10. Reuben Cotter (Queensland)

Cotter was phenomenal for the Maroons. One of the state's best throughout the series, handled playing on the edge in Game 3 after a late shuffle, and continues to stamp his authority as a Maroons' forward pack key figure for years to come.

11. Angus Crichton (New South Wales)

Crichton was named man of the series, and rightly so. What an incredible comeback to the top it has been for the Sydney Roosters' star. Just mega in all three games for the Blues, particularly which his ball running on the edge.

12. Liam Martin (New South Wales)

Martin might have had his spot questioned by many leading into the series, but he didn't let the Blues down. Limited involvement in Game 1 was followed up with plenty of nice moments in Game 2 and 3 - certainly enough to see him picked ahead of the likes of Jeremiah Nanai and Jaydn Su'A, who was dropped for Game 3.

13. Patrick Carrigan (Queensland)

Carrigan was superb in all three games, and is yet to play a bad one throughout his Queensland career. He is the next captain of the state, and was the best by the length of the straight for the Maroons in the decider.

14. Ben Hunt (Queensland)

Hunt out-performed teammate Harry Grant on the whole throughout this series. The St George Illawarra Dragons' half who plays hooker at this level was a little off the mark in Game 2 and 3, but his Game 1 is enough to ensure he is here.

15. Cameron Murray (New South Wales)

Murray drops back to the bench, and while he started all games, his performances deserve a spot in this side somewhere. His sin binning in the decider was dumb, but otherwise, he didn't put a foot wrong.

16. Spencer Leniu (New South Wales)

Leniu was something special for the Blues in his debut Origin series. Fought for everything everytime he went onto the field. Threatened to flip the momentum in Game 1, carried the momentum in Game 2 and did more than his job again in the decider.

17. Lindsay Collins (Queensland)

Collins claims the last bench spot, primarily on his performance from Game 1. An excellent effort there, and solid enough in Game 2 and 3, but barely so.