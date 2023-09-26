The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Tigers have confirmed their teams for Sunday's State Championship.

The game pits the winners of the NSW Cup against the winners of the QLD Cup after they both won their respective grand finals over the last fortnight.

Here is who will run out on Sunday.

State Championship team lists

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Tigers

Sunday, October 1, 1:20pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Tom Carr 3. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 4. Jacob Gagai 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Dion Teaupa 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Shaquai Mitchell 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Brock Gray 11. Matthew French 12. Ethan O'neill 13. Tallis Duncan

Interchange: 14. Shannon Gardiner 15. Jaxson Rahme 16. Leonard Skelton 17. Yileen Gordon

Reserves: 18. Tristian Alvarado 19. Chase Chapman 20. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 21. Jarrett Subloo 22. William Swann

Brisbane Tigers

1. Tahj Wood 2. Max Lehmann 3. Solomona Faataape 4. Kane Bradley 5. George Jennings 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Jonah Pezet 8. Jordan Grant 10. Tristan Powell 11. Thomas Rafter 12. Leivaha Pulu 13. Charlie Murray

Interchange: 14. Cole Geyer 15. Bennett Leslie 16. Joe Chan 17. Jack Natapu

Reserves: 18. Jack Miers 19. Marion Seve 20. Nat McGavin 21. Brayden Torpy 22. Samuel Wallis