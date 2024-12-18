The Cronulla Sharks have solidified their forward pack by securing second-rower Teig Wilton on a two-year contract extension, keeping him in the Shire until the end of 2027.

Wilton's re-signing comes after a standout 2024 season that saw the Sharks reach the preliminary finals.

Already contracted for 2025, Wilton's new deal reflects the Sharks' proactive approach to retaining their core talent.

The 24-year-old, who has become a cornerstone of Cronulla's left edge, was thrilled to commit to the club he has called home since his junior days.

“It was an easy decision for me. I knew if the club wanted to have me I was definitely going to stay,” Wilton said.

“Cronulla's home to me; it has been since I started my football journey here. I can't see myself any place else. I love the club, I love the area and I love the whole crew we've got here.”

Wilton's journey with the Sharks began in their junior system, where he captained Cronulla to their first-ever Jersey Flegg Cup in 2018. He also captained the NSW Under-20s side in 2019.

Since his NRL debut in 2020, Wilton has played 85 first-grade games, cementing himself as one of Cronulla's most reliable forwards.

In 2024, Wilton made 23 appearances, bagging five tries while averaging an impressive 33 tackles and 104 running metres per game. His consistency has made him an integral part of the Sharks' ambitions.

“Teig is an integral part of our future. He's become a mainstay on our left edge and has been identified as a long-term leader, having filled in as captain earlier this year,” said Sharks General Manager of Football Darren Mooney.

“With almost 100 games under his belt now, Teig is a seasoned first grader whose best is yet to come. We're very happy to have retained him and several other key players heading into 2025.”

Wilton joins a growing list of re-signed Sharks stars, including Braydon Trindall, Briton Nikora, Liam Ison and Cameron McInnes.

For Wilton, however, there's one goal that stands above the rest.

“I've got a premiership on my mind,” he declared.

“That's the main thing on my mind for this club with our group. I'd be lying if I said that wasn't at the forefront of my mind.”

“I'm very excited for what's to come in the next few years,” he said.