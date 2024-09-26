Scott Sorensen has entered the finals with a hamstring twinge, hoping to play this Saturday against the Cronulla Sharks.

Sorensen was on track to play in the qualifying win against the Roosters but had to watch from the sidelines instea after being a last-minute withdrawal.

He has been named on the extended bench at number 22, but there is uncertainty about his readiness to take the field.

Ivan Cleary addressed the media today regarding Sorensen's availability and provided an update on his injury.

"I don't expect (him to play) as yet, but I'm hoping," Cleary said at a media conference on Thursday.

"He's still going through various stages but there's a fair bit tonight that he'll need to do.

"At this stage we feel like he can, but doing it is another thing. If he's going to play then he's got to be able to play."

Coach Cleary is not putting any pressure on the second-rower, as he is confident that his replacement, Luke Garner, can step up.

With the Panthers enjoying a week off, the team has had time to rest and prepare for their clash against the Sharks at Accor on Saturday.

However, despite the break, Sorensen is still uncertain about his fitness, which may leave him on the sidelines and raises questions about his availability if they are to advance to the Grand Final.

"He's had a pretty frustrating year," Cleary said.

"He's very important for us and we'd love to have him out there so we'll see what we can do."

Sorensen went down with the hamstring injury in Round 27 against the Gold Coast Titans.

The Penrith Panthers will take on the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday at 7:50pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, in what promises to be a fiercely competitive matchup as both teams fight for a spot in the 2024 NRL grand final.