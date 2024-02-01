The Queensland Maroons successful coaching staff will see a big change for 2024, with Cameron Smith making the decision to step down.

The former champion dummy half will be replaced on Slater's staff by another veteran dummy half in Matt Ballin who has held various assistant coaching roles, including working with the Queensland senior and under-19 team in recent seasons.

Ballin likely would have played more than a single Origin game if not for the career of Smith.

Slater said Ballin would bring a lot of value to the Maroons.

“I've seen a whole heap of value to what Matt brings to our game-day performance,” Slater said.

“I'm really excited to work alongside him and continue to help our players prepare to the best of their ability.”

Billy Slater, who took over as head coach two years ago, is two series victories from two after bringing Johnathan Thurston and Smith, along with Josh Hannay in to take over the Maroons.

Slater has earnt respect rapidly from the playing group as they turned around the Origin ledger over the last two years, with New South Wales themselves making a change at the top for this year as Brad Fittler is replaced by Michael Maguire.

Smith, who is one of the most successful Origin players in history, made the decision to focus on other commitments and spend more time with family, and Slater paid tribute to his efforts.

“I don't know if there's anyone who has contributed more to the Queensland Origin team than Cam Smith,” Slater said.

“I'm extremely grateful for his contribution over the last two series. He's done an incredible job which I've seen first hand inside the camp with all the players and coaching staff.”

Smith, on the other hand, said he had enjoyed his time with the Maroons and will continue to be involved in the sport through the media and his new commitment, coaching at the Currumbin Eagles at grasroots level.

“I'm very grateful to Billy and the QRL for the opportunity to be a part of the Queensland coaching team,” Smith said.

“It's been a fantastic two series working with quality players. They're quality people to work with and they've certainly helped me as a rookie assistant coach.

“I was lucky enough to represent the jersey many times but to experience it from a different lens as a coach, and being able to watch this new generation play the way they did and represent the state in the manner in which they did, was highly rewarding."