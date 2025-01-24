Chris McQueen, a former QLD Maroons representative utility and premiership winner with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, will join a new team for the 2025 season, continuing his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, McQueen's career saw him spend 12 seasons in the NRL, amassing 164 first-grade games and scoring 140 points for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers.

He would then spend time with the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League and more recently the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup competition.

According to The Courier-Mail, McQueen will now head to the Rugby League Mackay and District competition to feature for the Moranbah Miners and compete against other former NRL players such as Ben Barba, Manu Ma'u and Kenny Edwards.

An NRL Grand Final winner with the Rabbitohs, he will bring both experience and leadership to the squad and has featured in six State of Origin matches for the QLD Maroons throughout his career.